Rummage Sale held during the Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival
Rummage Sale held during the Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival
Find amazing bargains on gently used items, including clothing, household goods, kitchen items, toys, books and seasonal decor.
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
220 E. Fayette StreetSyracuse, New York 13202
(315) 474-6053
offices@stpaulsyr.org