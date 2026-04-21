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Rummage Sale held during the Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival

Rummage Sale held during the Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival

Find amazing bargains on gently used items, including clothing, household goods, kitchen items, toys, books and seasonal decor.

St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
https://stpaulsyr.org/
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
220 E. Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
(315) 474-6053
offices@stpaulsyr.org
https://stpaulsyr.org/