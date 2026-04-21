Smith Family Series: 'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas'
Smith Family Series: 'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas'
The Barter Players present this heartwarming musical adventure for the whole family!
It’s Christmas time at the Cincinnati Zoo, and everyone there eagerly anticipates the birth of Bella, the zoo’s first baby hippo. Seven-year-old Lois Jean, the zookeeper’s daughter, is especially excited—she’s counting on Bella to reunite her family in time for the holidays. Then the unexpected happens, and only one person can prevent tragedy. Will Santa arrive in time to save Bella—and Christmas?
The Smith Opera House
Adults: $52.88, $41.61, $31.36 Kids 12 & Under: $18.05
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
Artist Group Info
The Barter Players
barterinfo@bartertheatre.com
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org