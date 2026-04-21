Smith Family Series: SUGAR SKULL, A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure

An exciting bilingual/bicultural musical for the entire family!

Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. An exciting bilingual/bicultural musical for the entire family, with traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to celebrate Day of the Dead!

Meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. With her skeletal new friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family ofrenda before it’s too late?

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SUGAR SKULL! Una aventura musical de Día de Muertos

Síguele a Vita Flores, una niña de doce años, en esta cautivadora musical bilingüe. Guiada por una carismática calaverita de azúcar, descubre la verdadera esencia de Día De Muertos a través de la música, la danza, y la tradición Mexicana.

