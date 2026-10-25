St. Mary's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Event
St. Mary's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Event
🍁🍂 Our annual Thanksgiving Dinner is here! Come and enjoy the season's bounty 🍎
Traditional turkey and fixings dinner with dessert: $20. 🎫Tickets purchased in the hall.
To-go available, or enjoy your meal in our dining hall 🦃🌽
AS ALWAYS, WE RECOMMEND YOU COME EARLY!! We always appreciate the local support and often sell out quickly. Plenty of convenient parking.
🗓 Sunday, November 22 @ 12 p.m.
📍607 Tecumseh Rd. Jamesville
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
20
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
607 Tecumseh RdJamesville, New York 13078
(315) 446-1781
stmarysroc@gmail.com