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St. Mary's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Event

St. Mary's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Event

🍁🍂 Our annual Thanksgiving Dinner is here! Come and enjoy the season's bounty 🍎

Traditional turkey and fixings dinner with dessert: $20. 🎫Tickets purchased in the hall.

To-go available, or enjoy your meal in our dining hall 🦃🌽

AS ALWAYS, WE RECOMMEND YOU COME EARLY!! We always appreciate the local support and often sell out quickly. Plenty of convenient parking.

🗓 Sunday, November 22 @ 12 p.m.
📍607 Tecumseh Rd. Jamesville

St. Mary's Orthodox Church
20
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
607 Tecumseh Rd
Jamesville, New York 13078
(315) 446-1781
stmarysroc@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/stmarysrussianorthodoxchurch