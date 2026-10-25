St. Mary's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Event

🍁🍂 Our annual Thanksgiving Dinner is here! Come and enjoy the season's bounty 🍎

Traditional turkey and fixings dinner with dessert: $20. 🎫Tickets purchased in the hall.

To-go available, or enjoy your meal in our dining hall 🦃🌽

AS ALWAYS, WE RECOMMEND YOU COME EARLY!! We always appreciate the local support and often sell out quickly. Plenty of convenient parking.

🗓 Sunday, November 22 @ 12 p.m.

📍607 Tecumseh Rd. Jamesville

