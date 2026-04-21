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Syracuse Ceramic Guild Pottery & Hot Arts Fair

Syracuse Ceramic Guild Pottery & Hot Arts Fair

A show and sale of fine arts and crafts made of clay, metal, and glass, including pottery, jewelry, sculpture and more. Featuring events for kids and adults, including glaze-your-own raku pots and watch them get fired, Claytowne for kids, wheel throwing demos, assemblage art, and empty bowls for charity to purchase, with ice cream included!

DeWitt Communituy Church
$5 Admission
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Syracuse Ceramic Guild
https://www.syracuseceramicguild.com
DeWitt Communituy Church
3600 Erie Blvd.
East Syracuse, New York 13214
315-445-0331
https://www.dewittchurch.org/