Syracuse Ceramic Guild Pottery & Hot Arts Fair
Syracuse Ceramic Guild Pottery & Hot Arts Fair
A show and sale of fine arts and crafts made of clay, metal, and glass, including pottery, jewelry, sculpture and more. Featuring events for kids and adults, including glaze-your-own raku pots and watch them get fired, Claytowne for kids, wheel throwing demos, assemblage art, and empty bowls for charity to purchase, with ice cream included!
DeWitt Communituy Church
$5 Admission
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Syracuse Ceramic Guild
DeWitt Communituy Church
3600 Erie Blvd.East Syracuse, New York 13214
315-445-0331