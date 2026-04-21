Taste of United Way
Taste of United Way
Enjoy light snacks while you learn more about the United Way of Cayuga County’s 11 Initiatives and 27 Member Agencies 🤝💙 — be sure to get your Passport marked! Fill up your Passport for a chance to win a $500 Wegmans gift card | Double your chances by visiting every station!
ALICE Simulation Sessions: 3:45 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.
Courtesy of the Hilton Garden Inn, stop by registration to receive a 10% off coupon for The Refinery.
Registration preferred | Event is FREE
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/yaq9ytw
Learn More: https://www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/taste-united-way
Hilton Garden Inn
FREE
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Cayuga County
3152539741
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Artist Group Info
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Hilton Garden Inn
74 State StreetAuburn, New York 13021
315-252-5511