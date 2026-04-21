Taste of United Way

Enjoy light snacks while you learn more about the United Way of Cayuga County’s 11 Initiatives and 27 Member Agencies 🤝💙 — be sure to get your Passport marked! Fill up your Passport for a chance to win a $500 Wegmans gift card | Double your chances by visiting every station!

ALICE Simulation Sessions: 3:45 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy of the Hilton Garden Inn, stop by registration to receive a 10% off coupon for The Refinery.

Registration preferred | Event is FREE

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/yaq9ytw

Learn More: https://www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/taste-united-way