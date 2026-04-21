The Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) Matinee

After 12 years of bucolic bliss, Mr. Fox breaks a promise to his wife and raids the farms of their human neighbors, Boggis, Bunce, and Bean. Giving in to his animal instincts endangers not only his marriage but also the lives of his family and their animal friends. When the farmers force Mr. Fox and company deep underground, he has to resort to his natural craftiness to rise above the opposition.

Movie Rating: Rated PG

Running Time: 1 hour, 28 minutes