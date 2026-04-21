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The Hidden World of Snails

The Hidden World of Snails

Come explore the fascinating world of land snails and slugs with an educational walk and presentation led by Marla Coppolino, a malacologist. We will learn how land snails play a vital role in the ecosystem. After this program, you will have knowledge and respect for snails.

$10 per person, please register in advance by calling the Great Swamp Conservancy, (315) 697-2950, or via email at greatswampconservancy@gmail.com

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$10 per person
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/