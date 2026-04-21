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Trail Survey Program Workshop

Trail Survey Program Workshop

Learn to identify terrestrial invasive species, understand its impact on the ecosystems, and learn about surveying on your own. Participants will hike the trails, learn how to record invasive species on an app, and learn new skills.

In partnership with CCE Madison, Central New York Land Trust, Finger Lakes PRISM. and the Great Swamp Conservancy.

To register: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=PMS96d1d9E-ic7KYDt0Dg5OoTJuWnY5NmQMhr1gATE9UQzc0SE05VVlET040WFZQU1BTV0ZVSDA3NC4u&origin=QRCode

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/