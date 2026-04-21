United Way of Cayuga County Annual Meeting

Join United Way of Cayuga County for our Annual Meeting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn.

This special event will bring together community leaders, supporters, volunteers, partner agencies, and donors as we reflect on the past year, celebrate accomplishments, and look ahead to the future of our work in Cayuga County.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Auburn

Date: October 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Cost: $15.00 per person | Includes Breakfast

Event Schedule

9:00 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. | Check-In

9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Breakfast

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. | Program

10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. | Networking