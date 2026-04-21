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United Way of Cayuga County Annual Meeting

United Way of Cayuga County Annual Meeting

Join United Way of Cayuga County for our Annual Meeting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn.

This special event will bring together community leaders, supporters, volunteers, partner agencies, and donors as we reflect on the past year, celebrate accomplishments, and look ahead to the future of our work in Cayuga County.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Auburn
Date: October 28, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Cost: $15.00 per person | Includes Breakfast

Event Schedule

9:00 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. | Check-In

9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Breakfast

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. | Program

10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. | Networking

Hilton Garden Inn
$15 per person
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Cayuga County
3152539741
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://unitedwayofcayugacounty.org

Artist Group Info

snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
United Way of Cayuga County
Hilton Garden Inn
74 State Street
Auburn, New York 13021
315-252-5511
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/syraugi-hilton-garden-inn-auburn/?SEO_id=GMB-AMER-GI-SYRAUGI&amp;y_source=1_MjA4NDkzNi03MTUtbG9jYXRpb24ud2Vic2l0ZQ%3D%3D