United Way of Cayuga County Annual Meeting
United Way of Cayuga County Annual Meeting
Join United Way of Cayuga County for our Annual Meeting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn.
This special event will bring together community leaders, supporters, volunteers, partner agencies, and donors as we reflect on the past year, celebrate accomplishments, and look ahead to the future of our work in Cayuga County.
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Auburn
Date: October 28, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Cost: $15.00 per person | Includes Breakfast
Event Schedule
9:00 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. | Check-In
9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Breakfast
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. | Program
10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. | Networking
Hilton Garden Inn
$15 per person
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Cayuga County
3152539741
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Artist Group Info
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Hilton Garden Inn
74 State StreetAuburn, New York 13021
315-252-5511