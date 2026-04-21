United Way of Cayuga County | Day of Caring
United Way of Cayuga County | Day of Caring
A Day of Caring is an opportunity for volunteers to sign up and tackle projects at nonprofits serving Cayuga County residents. Projects range from painting and stair repair to administrative work and gardening.
To learn more or to volunteer, please visit the United Way of Cayuga County Day of Caring registration page.
United Way - Cayuga County
FREE
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
United Way - Cayuga County
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Artist Group Info
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
United Way - Cayuga County
2 State StreetAuburn, New York 13021
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org