© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

United With Gratitude

United With Gratitude

United With Gratitude – Holiday Celebration

Celebrate the holiday season with United Way of Cayuga County on Saturday, November 28, 2026! Join us for the Auburn Holiday Parade, enjoy FREE hot cocoa provided by Student United Way during the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and stop by our office for an Open House. Meet our team, learn about our programs and initiatives, and discover how United Way is making a difference right here in Cayuga County.

Event Schedule:

4:00 PM: Auburn Holiday Parade

5:00 PM: Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with FREE hot cocoa provided by Student United Way

5:30–6:30 PM: United Way of Cayuga County Open House

Location: United Way of Cayuga County Office, 2 State Street, Auburn, NY 13021

Join us as we celebrate the season, connect with our community, and share our gratitude for the people who make Cayuga County a wonderful place to live, work, and give back!

United With Gratitude
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

United Way - Cayuga County
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/campaign-celebration

Artist Group Info

United Way of Cayuga County
United With Gratitude
United Way of Cayuga County
Auburn, New York 13021
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
unitedwayofcayugacounty.org