United With Gratitude – Holiday Celebration

Celebrate the holiday season with United Way of Cayuga County on Saturday, November 28, 2026! Join us for the Auburn Holiday Parade, enjoy FREE hot cocoa provided by Student United Way during the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and stop by our office for an Open House. Meet our team, learn about our programs and initiatives, and discover how United Way is making a difference right here in Cayuga County.

Event Schedule:

4:00 PM: Auburn Holiday Parade

5:00 PM: Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with FREE hot cocoa provided by Student United Way

5:30–6:30 PM: United Way of Cayuga County Open House

Location: United Way of Cayuga County Office, 2 State Street, Auburn, NY 13021

Join us as we celebrate the season, connect with our community, and share our gratitude for the people who make Cayuga County a wonderful place to live, work, and give back!