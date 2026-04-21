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Unity Hall's Free Family Fun Fest

Unity Hall's Free Family Fun Fest

Unity Hall's Free Family Fun Fest features world-renowned juggler Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy's astounding, gravity-defying act, and outstanding live music from Savage Friends, a veritable supergroup featuring five of the region's finest musicians. Throughout the 4-hour event, there will be fun games and activities with the Utica Zoo crew on-hand with animals, free face painting, cornhole tournament play, and more, including hot dogs and burgers served up by the Town of Trenton Fire Department, sodas and adult beverages provided by Unity Hall and a free ice cream social courtesy of Stewart's Shops.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Food and beverages will be available, but no off-site food or beverages are permitted. We love pets too, but please leave them home. In the event of bad weather, all activities will move into the Hall.

Unity Hall 101 Vanderkemp Ave. Barneveld, NY
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Unity Hall and the Barneveld, NY Free Library
3155208231
unityhallfoundation@gmail.com
https://www.unityhall.com/events

Artist Group Info

Savage Friends
Unity Hall 101 Vanderkemp Ave. Barneveld, NY
101 Vanderkemp Ave.
Barneveld, New York 13304
315-520-8231
unityhallfoundation@gmail.com
https://unityhall.com