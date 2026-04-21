Veteran's Glassworking Experience

November 7 – 8, 2026, 9:00 a.m.⁠–⁠5:00 p.m.

The Studio

In recognition of those who have served our country, we’d like to show our gratitude by offering veterans and active military the opportunity to participate in a free glassmaking experience on November 7 - 8, 2026.

The Studio gaffers will teach basic glassblowing and sculpting techniques. These free, one-hour sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Registration will be open October 1 and continue through November 3.

Email GroupGlassmaking@cmog.org for more information or to register.

