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Veteran's Glassworking Experience

Veteran's Glassworking Experience

November 7 – 8, 2026, 9:00 a.m.⁠–⁠5:00 p.m.

The Studio

In recognition of those who have served our country, we’d like to show our gratitude by offering veterans and active military the opportunity to participate in a free glassmaking experience on November 7 - 8, 2026.

The Studio gaffers will teach basic glassblowing and sculpting techniques. These free, one-hour sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Registration will be open October 1 and continue through November 3.

Email GroupGlassmaking@cmog.org for more information or to register.

The Corning Museum of Glass
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Corning Museum of Glass
6079375371
info@cmog.org
https://www.cmog.org/

Artist Group Info

christopherkm@cmog.org
https://www.cmog.org/
The Corning Museum of Glass
1 Museum Way
Corning , New York 14830
6079375371
info@cmog.org
https://www.cmog.org/