New York is home to a variety of bird species, including waterfowl. Waterfowl are full of unique characteristics and adaptations for their aquatic lifestyle. Join Local Eco Guides and Master Birders Academy for a presentation about the waterfowl present throughout the year in New York. Following the presentation, we will go on a guided waterfowl hike, where you can put those ID skills to practice and get to see some of the amazing waterfowl diversity in person. Birders of all skill levels are welcome!

$5 per person; must register in advance. Call (315)697-3950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com to register.