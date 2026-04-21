Westside Harvest Festival
Westside Harvest Festival
Join us for Westside HarvestFest at Elliot Park and the Westside EcoFarm! We’re bringing the neighborhood together for an afternoon of local vendors, community organizations, and fall fun. Explore the Westside EcoFarm, enjoy seasonal activities, connect with local resources, and celebrate the harvest with art, food, and hands-on experiences for all ages.
Westside EcoFarm
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Environmental Action Lab (TEAL)
teal.team006@gmail.com
Westside EcoFarm
209 Elliott StreetSyracuse, New York 13204
teal.team006@gmail.com