'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962) Matinee

Jane Hudson (Bette Davis) is an aging child star left to care for her sister Blanche (Joan Crawford), who uses a wheelchair and is also a former child actress. Stuck living together in a mansion in old Hollywood, Blanche plots to get even with Jane for the car crash that left her disabled years earlier. But Jane is desperate to keep Blanche imprisoned as she plans a new rise to fame, and tries to hide Blanche’s existence from doctors, visitors and neighbors while she devises a way to get rid of her sister.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to dress up as your favorite character if so inclined. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Not Rated

Running Time: 2 hours, 12 minutes

