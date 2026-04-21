We’re dreaming of a white Christmas at The Smith! Join us for this sing-along presentation.

Two talented song and dance men (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show business. One winter, they join forces with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) and trek to Vermont for a white Christmas. The result is stuff dreams are made of.

Rating: N/A

Runtime: 2 hours