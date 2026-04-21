Wisdom Keeper Garden Plaque Unveiling

FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc. invites the community to the unveiling of the 2026 Wisdom Keeper Plaque!

Join us in honoring this year’s Wisdom Keepers, Tim Fox and Evelyn C. Ingram, as we celebrate their remarkable leadership and contributions to central New York! A new plaque will be revealed in the Wisdom Keeper Garden as a lasting tribute to their impact and vision for a stronger community.

Free Event | All are welcome | Rain or shine | No registration required