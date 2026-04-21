Wisdom Keeper Garden Plaque Unveiling
Wisdom Keeper Garden Plaque Unveiling
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc. invites the community to the unveiling of the 2026 Wisdom Keeper Plaque!
Join us in honoring this year’s Wisdom Keepers, Tim Fox and Evelyn C. Ingram, as we celebrate their remarkable leadership and contributions to central New York! A new plaque will be revealed in the Wisdom Keeper Garden as a lasting tribute to their impact and vision for a stronger community.
Free Event | All are welcome | Rain or shine | No registration required
Wisdom Keeper Garden
Free
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
3154488732
focus@focussyracuse.org
Artist Group Info
Alicia Ernest
aernest@focussyracuse.org
Wisdom Keeper Garden
201 E Washington StSyracuse, New York 13202