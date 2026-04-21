Wreath Workshop

Get into the Holiday spirit at the GSC! Join us as we inspire your creativity by demonstrating how to create a lush, natural evergreen wreath. It will be sure to make your home beautiful for the holidays!

Please bring a wire coat hanger and garden clippers. All other materials will be provided.

You are welcome to bring additional materials to decorate your wreath. Pine cones and ribbons will be provided.

Program Cost: $25 per person

To allow for more people to enjoy this event, we will have three sessions: 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (11/28) and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (12/2). Let us know which session you would like to join. Please register by calling (315) 697-2950 or emailing greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.

Seating is limited! We appreciate payment in advance to help us purchase materials. Thank you!

Happy Holidays!