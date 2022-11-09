Tenney wins race for newly drawn 24th congressional district

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who had represented central New York, won an easy victory in New York's 24th congressional district, which covers parts of 12 counties from the North Country to western New York.

With 95% of precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Tenney was leading Democratic challenger Steve Holden, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, 66% to 34%.

In a statement, Tenney thanked voters for their faith and trust, and her opponent, Democrat Steven Holden, for running a spirited race.

"Republicans, Democrats and independents from the North Country and Central New York to the Finger Lakes and Western New York all came together to change the direction of the country and restore principled leadership to Washington," she said. "I will not let them down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress."

Tenney, who lives in Canandaigua, currently represents New York's 22nd Congressional District.

The newly drawn 24th district stretches from western Jefferson County along Lake Ontario all the way to western New York.