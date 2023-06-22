DiBrango and Friend running in Democratic primary for Utica mayor

Early voting is underway as Utica mayoral candidates seek to take over for current Mayor Robert Palmieri, who will reach the end of his term limit after 12 years at the job.

Two Utica city councilors are looking to take the next step in city government, and will appear on the democratic primary election ballot. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango are now vying for a different role in city government as Utica’s next mayor.

Friend said Utica is on a path to new growth and because of that the community has to start looking ahead

“I think that this is the moment when we have to turn ourselves very squarely to the future and make the hard choices now that will determine the kind of future that we will have,” Friend said.

Friend, a 20-year Utica resident, has key campaign issues focused on transparency, livable community development and maintenance and sustainability. She said it is important to fix communication issues that prevent residents from understanding their government.

“There’s a real perceived lack out there, among the people who live in this city, about knowing what their government is doing, why they’re doing it, how they’re doing it,” Friend said.

Both candidates have a focus on code enforcement in the city. DiBrango said it is necessary to create and maintain homes worth living in.

“Being in the fire department, I've noticed some of the houses — I’ve been inside some of the homes — and they are just not even fit,” DiBrango said.

DiBrango is a lifelong Utica resident who also plans to focus on public safety and economic development. He said public safety is a big concern for residents and gun violence needs to be addressed.

“A lot of the cities right now are experiencing gun violence in the city,” DiBrango said. “That’s something I am going to try to tackle and try to enhance on. We are going to be proactive with this issue.”

As for what the candidates think makes Utica so special, DiBrango said it’s the residents.

“It’s a giving city, and I love being part of that,” DiBrango said.

Friend said it’s the refugee and immigrant populations that create a rich culture.

“All American cities are diverse, we are extra diverse,” Friend said.

Early primary voting for Utica is now underway until June 25. Primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 27.