Entertainment

Lee's heist thriller centers on five Black veterans who return to Vietnam. Lee says one scene with Chadwick Boseman took on particular resonance after the actor's death from cancer in August 2020.
"Says You!" pops WAY out of the box and joins the "main stream" for the holidays! Join the "Says You!" host and panelists for a nationwide virtual event,…
"The books on this list have transcended generations and, much like the Library itself, are as relevant today as they were when they first arrived," the library's president said.
From South Korean director Bong Joon-ho to Netflix's Martin Scorsese, from men who drive fast to men who are sad clowns, plenty of men cleaned up at this morning's Oscar nominations. Some women, too.
Henry made regular appearances on Saturday Night Live, co-directed the film Heaven Can Wait, and co-created the comedy show Get Smart. He died Wednesday in Los Angeles following a heart attack.
The singer and writer performed in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, appeared in Monty Python and the Holy Grail and later formed the Beatles pastiche, The Rutles, with Eric Idle.
As half of Roxette, Fredriksson was one of Sweden's most notable pop exports, selling tens of millions of albums and garnering several hit songs.
The Golden Globe nominations are always odd, but this year they may be even odder than usual, particularly on the TV side. But it must be said: The Globes love a star, and now they love Netflix.
Macmillan Publishers Ltd. will begin restricting sales of new e-books to libraries to one per library system for the first eight weeks after publication. Libraries are fighting back.
More than 5.5 million people watched the dramatic end of Fortnite's first chapter on Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the game relaunched as Fortnite Chapter 2.
According to Prince's estate, President Trump had promised not to use any of the icon's music during his campaign.
Two concerts commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock will take place this summer, with one of them being held in central New York. Woodstock 50,…