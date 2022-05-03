© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Hochul selects US Rep. Delgado as lieutenant governor

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
Rep. Antonio Delgado
Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York’s next lieutenant governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Delgado, a Democrat, will take on the largely ceremonial role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest for federal corruption charges he denies.

Hochul touted fellow Delgado’s work in Congress on bills to help veterans, small business and those with student loan debt.

It was unclear immediately when Delgado, who was first elected in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, would take office.

The appointment comes a day after Hochul signed a law that will allow Benjamin’s name to be removed from the ballot in the state’s upcoming Democratic primary, and potentially allow Delgado to run for the lieutenant governor’s job if he wants it permanently.

