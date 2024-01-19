Slater launches campaign for 48th Senate District

Caleb Slater is seeking the Republican and Conservative nomination for the 48th Senate District Seat currently held by Democrat Rachel May. With experience in political activism and commercial real-estate, this will be Slater’s first bid for public office. He said he wants to see change in the state.

“Like many people in this region, I am frustrated with what’s happening in our state,” Slater said. “There was an opportunity to leave this state and go on and do other things in other states in regards to politics but my heart is not there.”

Slater said his main priorities will be in addressing the migrant crisis, public safety and defending constitutional rights like the second and fourth amendments. He said it is time to “put Americans first.”

“Syracuse is number 2 in the nation for childhood poverty and top 20 for homelessness, we’ve got to take care of our own,” Slater said. “I feel bad for people who are struggling but we don’t have the resources to take care of our own, that’s number 1.”

Slater said he feels frustrated with the direction the state is heading and wants to see more honesty in leadership.

“A lot of politicians will tell you a lot of fluff about how great things are but if you talk to people on Main Street, we all know it’s not great and we need someone to be honest about the problems that are happening to provide real solutions to those problems,” Slater said.

Republican Syracuse YWCA director and Latino community leader Fanny Villarreal is also seeking nomination for the seat.