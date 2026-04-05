Weight loss drugs, and maternal stroke

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

GLP-1 drugs, popular for weight loss, got their start as diabetes medications. Endocrinologist Malek El Muayed explains these drugs and their side effects, in treating both weight loss and diabetes, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." He is an associate professor of medicine and the acting director at Upstate’s Joslin Diabetes Center.

Also this week, pregnancy-related strokes are rare, but when they do occur, their death rate is five times higher than for non-pregnancy-related strokes. Nurse Sandra Champagne from Upstate’s clinical nurse education and nurse Michelle Vallelunga from Upstate’s stroke program explain how to reduce the risk of stroke during or soon after pregnancy, and the signs and symptoms that should never be ignored.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.