Stopping psychiatric meds; cannabis safety; diet and dementia

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Many of the people who take psychiatric medications may want to stop taking them at some point — but that’s something they’re advised not to do suddenly. Dr. Thomas Schwartz, chair of Upstate’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, explains why tapering medications is usually recommended on this week's "HealthLink on Air." He emphasizes that each patient is unique, and the decision to stop taking a medication should first be discussed with the patient's medical provider first.

Also on the show, Upstate Medical University is part of a statewide partnership to help educate healthcare professionals on the safe, evidence-based use of cannabis among their patients. Dr. Tolani Ajagbe discusses the role of the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Cannabis Care and Health Equity, and he talks about the use of cannabis in its varied forms. Ajagbe is the chief of addiction psychiatry at Upstate.

And geriatrician Sharon Brangman explains how diet affects a person's risk for developing Alzheimer's disease or other dementias.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.