Watch live: President Biden delivers the State of the Union Address

President Biden is delivering the 2022 State of the Union Address, Tuesday, March 1, at the U.S. Capitol. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP response to Biden's speech. Listen to on-air special coverage from NPR beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST, hosted by Ari Shapiro. He will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team — National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Political Correspondent Juana Summers and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis. Watch the address online at approximately 9:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1.

[Note] If it is after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.