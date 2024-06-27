Watch Live: CNN Presidential Debate
President Biden and former President Trump face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election at 9 p.m. ET. It's scheduled to last 90 minutes, with no studio audience and two commercial breaks. Watch the CNN Presidential Debate below and follow along with NPR's Live Blog. Listen on-air and online to live special coverage from NPR beginning at 9 p.m. hosted by Steve Inskeep.
