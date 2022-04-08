© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Watch live: President Biden, Vice President Harris, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Senate confirmation

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published April 8, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
President Biden, Vice President Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are set to deliver remarks on the Senate's historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

[Note] If it is after 12:15 p.m. EST on Friday, April 8 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.

U.S. Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson Joe Biden Kamala Harris
