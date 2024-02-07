© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
NPR Special Coverage: Supreme Court hears Trump's Colorado ballot eligibility case

WRVO
Published February 7, 2024 at 3:49 PM EST
NPR

On Thursday, February 8, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Trump vs. Anderson. Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys are challenging a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that prevents his name from appearing on the ballot in that state.

NPR’s live special coverage hosted by Scott Detrow begins at approximately 9:44 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8. Listen live on-air and online at wrvo.org.
