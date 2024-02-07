NPR Special Coverage: Supreme Court hears Trump's Colorado ballot eligibility case
On Thursday, February 8, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Trump vs. Anderson. Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys are challenging a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that prevents his name from appearing on the ballot in that state.
NPR’s live special coverage hosted by Scott Detrow begins at approximately 9:44 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8. Listen live on-air and online at wrvo.org.