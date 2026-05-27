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The Big Dig Podcast: Highway Teardown Tour in Syracuse

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published May 27, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT

Is it possible to rewrite the Interstate map and send highways around cities instead of through them? Syracuse is doing just that.

In April, WRVO and the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (The MOST) partnered with GBH News to host a special live event exploring the removal of the I-81 viaduct. Now, you can hear that conversation featured on the latest episode of the Peabody Award-winning podcast, The Big Dig.

Host Ian Coss is joined by New York State DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, NYCLU Racial Justice Center Director Lanessa Owens-Chaplin, and I-81 Project Director Joe Driscoll to discuss the logistics, community impacts, and what it takes to build an equitable future after the highway.

Use the player to hear the podcast episode, and access the live event announcement and unedited audio for more context and a full transcript.
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Station Announcement i-81Interstate 81City of Syracuse
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