2026 State of the Union

President Trump hit familiar notes on immigration and culture in his speech Tuesday night, but he largely underplayed the economic problems that voters say they are most concerned about.
The pushback comes as Democrats enter a midterm year where they hope to make gains in the House and Senate.
The celebration of the men's team comes after FBI Director Kash Patel's trip to the Games in Milan, and the president's comments about the U.S. women's team, have drawn scrutiny.
Invitees at Tuesday night's address by President Trump include the gold-medalist men's U.S. hockey team, while Democratic lawmakers have invited several Epstein survivors.
As President Trump delivered his State of the Union address, reporters from across NPR's newsroom, are fact checking his speech and offer context.
Focusing on political victories during his State of the Union address, Trump gave himself and Republicans high marks while scolding Democrats for their stances on the economy and immigration.
The newly-elected governor of Virginia focused the Democratic response around affordability, a central issue to her party's campaign to win back the House this fall.
Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) says he chose the Syracuse Mayor to demonstrate the importance of officials working together at all levels of government to help the people.