Delta aircraft with 61 passengers goes off taxiway at Syracuse airport

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said an aircraft with 61 passengers went off a taxiway at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Tuesday morning.

Delta Airbus A220-100 operating as flight number DAL1718 left a taxiway shortly after 7:30 a.m. According to Delta's flight schedules, the plane was headed to LaGuardia Airport.

The incident happened north of the main runway.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport A Delta plane slid off the taxiway Tuesday morning at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

"During a departure taxi-out this morning, the nose gear of a Delta aircraft exited the paved surface of a taxiway," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "This was not an airplane skidding off a runway. There are no reported injuries. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

The airport communications team said there were 61 passengers on board the aircraft. Operations to return the passengers and their luggage to the terminal began around 8:15 a.m. and were completed about 45 minutes later. Passengers were deplaned via the air stairs.

"We will rebook customers to their final destinations as needed," Delta said. "We apologize to them for the delay in their travel plans."

The flight and cabin crews also exited the aircraft and returned to the terminal. The airport said a Delta Air Lines aircraft recovery team is en route to Syracuse and is expected to arrive Tuesday evening.

They have not said what caused the incident.

The airport remains open and operational. Some flights are canceled or delayed due to the winter weather.

This is a developing story.

