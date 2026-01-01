© 2026 WRVO Public Media
WRVO-1: NPR News Radio Accessible Schedule

See the weekly broadcast schedule for WRVO-1. Featuring NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, regional news, and weekend entertainment.

The following table displays the weekly program schedule for WRVO-1. The schedule is organized by time in the first column, followed by the days of the week. Current as of January 2026.

WRVO Weekly Schedule
Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
12:00 AM BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service
1:00 AM BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service
2:00 AM BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service
3:00 AM BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service
4:00 AM BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service BBC World Service
5:00 AM Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition BBC World Service BBC World Service
6:00 AM Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition With Good Reason HealthLink on Air
6:30 AM Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition The Campbell Conversations HealthLink on Air
7:00 AM Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Travel with Rick Steves Fresh Air Weekend
8:00 AM Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Weekend Edition Weekend Edition
9:00 AM Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Morning Edition Weekend Edition Weekend Edition
10:00 AM 1A 1A 1A 1A 1A Hidden Brain Weekend Edition
11:00 AM 1A 1A 1A 1A 1A Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me! Ted Radio Hour
12:00 PM Fresh Air Fresh Air Fresh Air Fresh Air Fresh Air Planet Money/How I Built This Freakonomics Radio
1:00 PM On Point On Point On Point On Point On Point This American Life Travel with Rick Steves
2:00 PM Here & Now Here & Now Here & Now Here & Now Science Friday Reveal The New Yorker Radio Hour
3:00 PM Here & Now Here & Now Here & Now Here & Now Science Friday On the Media The Moth
4:00 PM All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered It's Been a Minute/Wild Card Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me!
5:00 PM All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered
6:00 PM All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered Ted Radio Hour The Campbell Conversations
6:30 PM All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered All Things Considered Ted Radio Hour With Good Reason
7:00 PM As It Happens As It Happens As It Happens As It Happens As It Happens American Routes Paul Ingles' Music Archive Showcase
8:00 PM The Capitol Pressroom The Capitol Pressroom The Capitol Pressroom The Capitol Pressroom The Capitol Pressroom American Routes Folk Alley
9:00 PM Fresh Air Fresh Air Fresh Air Fresh Air Fresh Air Retro Cocktail Hour Folk Alley
10:00 PM Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday
11:00 PM Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday

Looking for a different channel? View the WRVO-2 or WRVO-3 schedules.