WRVO-3: BBC World Service Radio Accessible Schedule

The complete weekly broadcast schedule for WRVO-3. Stream 24/7 international news, analysis, and culture direct from the BBC World Service.

The following table displays the weekly program schedule for WRVO-3. The schedule is organized by time in the first column, followed by the days of the week. Current as of January 2026.

WRVO-3 Weekly Schedule
Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
12:00 AM Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday The Newsroom The Newsroom
12:30 AM Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Americast The Documentary
1:00 AM Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Weekend Weekend
2:00 AM Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Newsday Weekend Weekend
3:00 AM The History Hour The Arts Hour Discussion & Documentary The Media Show Unexpected Elements Weekend Weekend
3:30 AM The History Hour The Arts Hour Discussion & Documentary Happy News Unexpected Elements Weekend Weekend
4:00 AM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom BBC OS Conversations From Our Own Correspondent
4:30 AM Business Daily Business Daily Business Daily Business Daily Business Daily BBC World Service Series Heart and Soul
4:50 AM Witness Witness Witness Witness Witness BBC World Service Series Heart and Soul
5:00 AM The Interview Assignment The Climate Question The Documentary The Interview People Fixing the World The Arts Hour
5:30 AM Crowd Science Discovery Tech Life Health Check Science in Action In the Studio The Arts Hour
6:00 AM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom
6:30 AM Global Story Global Story Global Story Global Story Global Story The Fifth Floor Weekend Insights
6:50 AM Global Story Global Story Global Story Global Story Global Story The Fifth Floor More or Less
7:00 AM Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Discussion & Documentary The Inquiry
7:30 AM Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Discussion & Documentary Assignment
7:50 AM Witness Witness Witness Witness Witness Discussion & Documentary Assignment
8:00 AM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom Newshour Newshour
8:30 AM Business Daily Business Daily Business Daily Business Daily Business Daily Newshour Newshour
8:50 AM Witness Witness Witness Witness Witness Newshour Newshour
9:00 AM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Unexpected Elements The Climate Question
9:30 AM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Unexpected Elements Happy News
10:00 AM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour BBC OS Conversations The History Hour
10:30 AM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Weekend Insights The History Hour
10:50 AM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Sporting Witness The History Hour
11:00 AM BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS From Our Own Correspondent Discussion & Documentary
11:30 AM BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS Crowd Science Discussion & Documentary
12:00 PM BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS People Fixing the World The Arts Hour
12:30 PM BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC OS BBC World Service Series The Arts Hour
1:00 PM Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook The Newsroom The Inquiry
1:30 PM Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook The Documentary Heart and Soul
1:50 PM Witness Witness Witness Witness Witness The Documentary Heart and Soul
2:00 PM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom BBC OS Conversations The Newsroom
2:30 PM Crowd Science Discovery Tech Life Health Check Science in Action The Conversation Assignment
3:00 PM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Not by the Playbook From Our Own Correspondent
3:30 PM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Not by the Playbook The Food Chain
4:00 PM Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour Newshour
5:00 PM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom
5:30 PM World Business Report World Business Report World Business Report World Business Report World Business Report Americast The Documentary
6:00 PM The Interview People Fixing the World The Interview The Inquiry The Interview The Arts Hour The Climate Question
6:30 PM The Conversation In the Studio BBC World Service Series The Food Chain Heart and Soul The Arts Hour Assignment
7:00 PM The History Hour The Arts Hour Discussion & Documentary The Media Show Unexpected Elements BBC OS Conversations From Our Own Correspondent
7:30 PM The History Hour The Arts Hour Discussion & Documentary Unspun World Unexpected Elements Weekend Insights Heart and Soul
7:50 PM The History Hour The Arts Hour Discussion & Documentary Unspun World Unexpected Elements More or Less Heart and Soul
8:00 PM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom
8:30 PM Discovery Tech Life Health Check Science in Action Crowd Science Happy News The Fifth Floor
9:00 PM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom
9:30 PM Assignment The Climate Question The Documentary In the Studio BBC World Service Series The Conversation The Food Chain
10:00 PM Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Discussion & Documentary The Inquiry
10:30 PM Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Outlook Discussion & Documentary Assignment
10:50 PM What in the World What in the World What in the World What in the World What in the World Discussion & Documentary Assignment
11:00 PM The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom The Newsroom People Fixing the World Unexpected Elements The Newsroom
11:30 PM Global Story Global Story Global Story Global Story Global Story Unexpected Elements Crowd Science

Looking for a different channel? View the WRVO-1 or WRVO-2 schedules.