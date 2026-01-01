WRVO-3: BBC World Service Radio Accessible Schedule
The complete weekly broadcast schedule for WRVO-3. Stream 24/7 international news, analysis, and culture direct from the BBC World Service.
The following table displays the weekly program schedule for WRVO-3. The schedule is organized by time in the first column, followed by the days of the week. Current as of January 2026.
|Time
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|12:00 AM
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|12:30 AM
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Americast
|The Documentary
|1:00 AM
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Weekend
|Weekend
|2:00 AM
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Newsday
|Weekend
|Weekend
|3:00 AM
|The History Hour
|The Arts Hour
|Discussion & Documentary
|The Media Show
|Unexpected Elements
|Weekend
|Weekend
|3:30 AM
|The History Hour
|The Arts Hour
|Discussion & Documentary
|Happy News
|Unexpected Elements
|Weekend
|Weekend
|4:00 AM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|BBC OS Conversations
|From Our Own Correspondent
|4:30 AM
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|BBC World Service Series
|Heart and Soul
|4:50 AM
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|BBC World Service Series
|Heart and Soul
|5:00 AM
|The Interview
|Assignment
|The Climate Question
|The Documentary
|The Interview
|People Fixing the World
|The Arts Hour
|5:30 AM
|Crowd Science
|Discovery
|Tech Life
|Health Check
|Science in Action
|In the Studio
|The Arts Hour
|6:00 AM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|6:30 AM
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|The Fifth Floor
|Weekend Insights
|6:50 AM
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|The Fifth Floor
|More or Less
|7:00 AM
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Discussion & Documentary
|The Inquiry
|7:30 AM
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Discussion & Documentary
|Assignment
|7:50 AM
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Discussion & Documentary
|Assignment
|8:00 AM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|Newshour
|Newshour
|8:30 AM
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Business Daily
|Newshour
|Newshour
|8:50 AM
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Newshour
|Newshour
|9:00 AM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Unexpected Elements
|The Climate Question
|9:30 AM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Unexpected Elements
|Happy News
|10:00 AM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|BBC OS Conversations
|The History Hour
|10:30 AM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Weekend Insights
|The History Hour
|10:50 AM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Sporting Witness
|The History Hour
|11:00 AM
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|From Our Own Correspondent
|Discussion & Documentary
|11:30 AM
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|Crowd Science
|Discussion & Documentary
|12:00 PM
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|People Fixing the World
|The Arts Hour
|12:30 PM
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC OS
|BBC World Service Series
|The Arts Hour
|1:00 PM
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|The Newsroom
|The Inquiry
|1:30 PM
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|The Documentary
|Heart and Soul
|1:50 PM
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|Witness
|The Documentary
|Heart and Soul
|2:00 PM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|BBC OS Conversations
|The Newsroom
|2:30 PM
|Crowd Science
|Discovery
|Tech Life
|Health Check
|Science in Action
|The Conversation
|Assignment
|3:00 PM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Not by the Playbook
|From Our Own Correspondent
|3:30 PM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Not by the Playbook
|The Food Chain
|4:00 PM
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|Newshour
|5:00 PM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|5:30 PM
|World Business Report
|World Business Report
|World Business Report
|World Business Report
|World Business Report
|Americast
|The Documentary
|6:00 PM
|The Interview
|People Fixing the World
|The Interview
|The Inquiry
|The Interview
|The Arts Hour
|The Climate Question
|6:30 PM
|The Conversation
|In the Studio
|BBC World Service Series
|The Food Chain
|Heart and Soul
|The Arts Hour
|Assignment
|7:00 PM
|The History Hour
|The Arts Hour
|Discussion & Documentary
|The Media Show
|Unexpected Elements
|BBC OS Conversations
|From Our Own Correspondent
|7:30 PM
|The History Hour
|The Arts Hour
|Discussion & Documentary
|Unspun World
|Unexpected Elements
|Weekend Insights
|Heart and Soul
|7:50 PM
|The History Hour
|The Arts Hour
|Discussion & Documentary
|Unspun World
|Unexpected Elements
|More or Less
|Heart and Soul
|8:00 PM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|8:30 PM
|Discovery
|Tech Life
|Health Check
|Science in Action
|Crowd Science
|Happy News
|The Fifth Floor
|9:00 PM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|9:30 PM
|Assignment
|The Climate Question
|The Documentary
|In the Studio
|BBC World Service Series
|The Conversation
|The Food Chain
|10:00 PM
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Discussion & Documentary
|The Inquiry
|10:30 PM
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Discussion & Documentary
|Assignment
|10:50 PM
|What in the World
|What in the World
|What in the World
|What in the World
|What in the World
|Discussion & Documentary
|Assignment
|11:00 PM
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|The Newsroom
|People Fixing the World
|Unexpected Elements
|The Newsroom
|11:30 PM
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Global Story
|Unexpected Elements
|Crowd Science