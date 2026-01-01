WRVO-2: PRX Remix Radio Accessible Schedule
View the weekly program schedule for WRVO-2. Featuring 24/7 distinct programming, including Public Radio Remix and classic audio drama on Tuned to Yesterday.
The following table displays the weekly program schedule for WRVO-2. The schedule is organized by time in the first column, followed by the days of the week. Current as of January 2026.
|Time
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|12:00 AM - 7:00 PM
|Public Radio Remix
|8:00 PM
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|9:00 PM
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|10:00 PM
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Tuned to Yesterday
|Tuned to Yesterday
|11:00 PM
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix
|Public Radio Remix