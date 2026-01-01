© 2026 WRVO Public Media
WRVO-2: PRX Remix Radio Accessible Schedule

View the weekly program schedule for WRVO-2. Featuring 24/7 distinct programming, including Public Radio Remix and classic audio drama on Tuned to Yesterday.

The following table displays the weekly program schedule for WRVO-2. The schedule is organized by time in the first column, followed by the days of the week. Current as of January 2026.

WRVO-2 Weekly Schedule
Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
12:00 AM - 7:00 PM Public Radio Remix
8:00 PM Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix
9:00 PM Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday
10:00 PM Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday
11:00 PM Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix Public Radio Remix

