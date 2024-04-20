Watch live: Funeral mass for Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen

Funeral services are being held Saturday morning for Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen, who was shot and killed last Sunday during a shootout with a man armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Jensen, along with Onondaga County sheriff's deputy Lt. Michael Hoosock, responded to Darien Drive in Liverpool Sunday evening after Jensen and another SPD officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in Syracuse. The license plate led them to the home of 33-year old Christopher Murphy.

As officers surrounded the home, Murphy opened fire, killing Hoosock. He then went to the front of the home and continued to fire at responding officers. Jensen was then mortally wounded. Jensen and other officers returned fire, killing Murphy.

Hundreds attended calling hours for Jensen at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home in Rome Friday. Even more are expected at his funeral Saturday morning at St. John the Baptist Church in Rome. Following the funeral, Jensen will be buried privately at St. John's Cemetery.

Lt. Hoosock's funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The funeral service for Officer Jensen begins at 11 a.m. Watch the service live below.