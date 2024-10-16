© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Sound Bites: The Art Of Food Preservation

Published October 16, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
A screenshot taken from an AFP TV video, shows people browsing jars of marmalade entered into the annual Dalemain world marmalade awards, in Penrith, north west England.
JUSTINE GERARDY
/
AFP via Getty Images
In this edition of Sound Bites, we're talking about the art of food preservation.

Pickling, canning, pie fillings and jams. We ask master food preserver Christina Ward about the best ways to save the last of your summer fruits and veggies, and what you can preserve as the fall harvest begins.

Is there something in the garden that needs saving before it goes bad? Eyeing something at the farmer's market, but not sure how to save it for the colder months? We get into it.

If you're looking for preservation recipes or have questions about how to preserve something, check out the National Center for Home Food Preservation at the University of Georgia.

