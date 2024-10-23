© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Anna Kendrick's 'Woman of the Hour' speaks volumes about violence

By Stephen Thompson,
Linda HolmesAisha HarrisHafsa FathimaMike Katzif
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
Anna Kendrick as Sheryl in Woman of the Hour.
Leah Gallo
/
Netflix
Anna Kendrick as Sheryl in Woman of the Hour.

Netflix's Woman Of The Hour is not your conventional serial killer movie. It's based on the true story of a serial killer who appeared on The Dating Game in the 1970s. But it's also about the women who became — or almost became — his victims. Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick, it's a tense, thoughtful film that has much to say about the systems that make life easier for dangerous and otherwise crummy men.

Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes.
