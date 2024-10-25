© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The small team caring for some of the last of Hawaii's native snail species

By Lauren Sommer,
Ryan KellmanEmily KwongJessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published October 25, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT
Inside his lab, David Sischo and his team care for 40 species of snails. For some snails, it's the only place they live, having been brought into captivity to stave off extinction.
Ryan Kellman/NPR
Inside his lab, David Sischo and his team care for 40 species of snails. For some snails, it's the only place they live, having been brought into captivity to stave off extinction.

More than a million species are at risk of extinction, many within decades, because of human actions. Kāhuli, Hawaii's native tree snails, are among these at-risk species. They're some of the most endangered animals on the planet.

At one point, there used to be about 750 species of snails in Hawaii — almost all of them found nowhere else. Now, they are rapidly disappearing. NPR climate reporters Lauren Sommer and Ryan Kellman join host Emily Kwong to tell the story of the small team caring for the last of some of these snail species — and their fight against extinction.

Read more of Sommer and Kellman's reporting on this conservation effort.

Curious about other biodiversity news? Email us at shortwave@npr.org and we might cover your topic on a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. The facts were checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
See stories by Lauren Sommer
Ryan Kellman
Ryan Kellman is a producer and visual reporter for NPR's science desk. Kellman joined the desk in 2014. In his first months on the job, he worked on NPR's Peabody Award-winning coverage of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. He has won several other notable awards for his work: He is a Fulbright Grant recipient, he has received a John Collier Award in Documentary Photography, and he has several first place wins in the WHNPA's Eyes of History Awards. He holds a master's degree from Ohio University's School of Visual Communication and a B.F.A. from the San Francisco Art Institute.
See stories by Ryan Kellman
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Jessica Yung
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez