Generative AI and other innovations topping MIT Technology Review's 2025 list

By Berly McCoy,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:28 AM EST
For decades, editors at MIT Technology Review have set themselves the annual challenge of trying to predict which emerging technologies will be the most impactful that year. This year's list includes the Vera Rubin Telescope, a supplement to make cows burp less and generative AI search.
Ari Liloan/MIT Technology Review
In a world brimming with innovation and limited time, it can be hard to tell what technology has the potential to really shift life. Yet, every year, MIT Technology Review undertakes this very task and puts out an annual list to magazine readers of 10 Breakthrough Technologies.

Over the years, there have been some spot-on predictions like intelligent software assistants — hello, Siri! — and natural language processing, which is the technology underpinning many chatbots and generative AI. There have also, of course, been some misses, like social TV, which allows people to remotely watch the same show with friends.

This year, the predictions are expansive. The list includes topics like the Vera Rubin telescope, a supplement to reduce methane emissions from cows, generative AI search and long-acting medication to prevent HIV.

Check out the full list here.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts and Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez