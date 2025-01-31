Generative AI and other innovations topping MIT Technology Review's 2025 list

In a world brimming with innovation and limited time, it can be hard to tell what technology has the potential to really shift life. Yet, every year, MIT Technology Review undertakes this very task and puts out an annual list to magazine readers of 10 Breakthrough Technologies.

Over the years, there have been some spot-on predictions like intelligent software assistants — hello, Siri! — and natural language processing, which is the technology underpinning many chatbots and generative AI. There have also, of course, been some misses, like social TV, which allows people to remotely watch the same show with friends.

This year, the predictions are expansive. The list includes topics like the Vera Rubin telescope, a supplement to reduce methane emissions from cows, generative AI search and long-acting medication to prevent HIV.

Check out the full list here.

