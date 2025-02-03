© 2025 WRVO Public Media
After land abandonment, should we tend nature or set it free?

By Dan Charles,
Emily KwongBerly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published February 3, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
What happens to biodiversity when people abandoned farmland? Ecologist Gergana Daskalova is studying abandoned lands in her home country, Bulgaria to find out.
Dan Charles
Ecologist Gergana Daskalova moved back to the small Bulgarian town of her childhood. It's a place many people have abandoned — and that's the very reason she returned. At the same time as land is being cleared around the world to make room for agriculture, elsewhere farmland is being abandoned for nature to reclaim. But what happens when people let the land return to nature? This episode, science reporter Dan Charles explains why abandoned land has conservationists and researchers asking: If we love nature, do we tend it or set it free?

Read Dan's original reporting in Science Magazine and NPR.

Want us to cover other ecology, biodiversity or land science stories? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at

plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Tyler Jones. Jimmy Keely was the audio engineer.

Dan Charles
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
