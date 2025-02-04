Syracuse Common Council withdrawals proposals including Good Cause Eviction, new children's center

Syracuse Common Councilors were not able to pass a legislative measures in their most recent session.

The brakes were put on a number of legislative measures from the construction of a new children's center to implementing Good Cause Eviction laws in the city. Councilors voted five to four to withdraw the good cause eviction proposal which has sat on the agenda since mid-2024. The legislation would have implemented some caps on rent increases and required landlords to give reason for any evictions notices. Councilor Jimmy Monto says the vote was a surprise but does not mean that it's the end of all discussions. He said it may give the city more time to reflect.

"I think it might just be a pause," Monto said. "There's a lot of stuff going on in the city, it's not our only issue. I want people to remember that."

But the withdrawal of plans to move forward with a new children's center is more complicated. Common Councilor Pat Hogan said he's frustrated with some of the current city administration's accountability, which may have led to a breakdown in agreements for the center's construction. The difficulties follow conflict inside city hall regarding the implementation of a new ten million dollar IT system which Hogan also said shows some issues within the administration.

"I think there's been a of laxity basically under this particular administration as far as management goes," Hogan said. "I think, sometimes mayors have to be, more accountable. And, I, the ones I work for very accountable. And they were and they're people that were supposed to complete projects on time or if there's any questions regarding that they heard out in the community, they would ask the supervisor exactly what was happening."

An audit investigating the implementation of the new IT system is currently underway. Hogan said it's a unique issue for he and his colleagues to face.

"This is unprecedented, in my opinion," Hogan said. "A well, in my history, the council has really taken control of an investigative part of, of an issue with the city city department."