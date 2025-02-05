© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
'You're Cordially Invited' to an old-fashioned wedding comedy

By Aisha Harris,
Linda HolmesCandice LimHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published February 5, 2025 at 9:43 AM EST
Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in You're Cordially Invited.
Glen Wilson
/
Amazon MGM Studios
Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in You're Cordially Invited.

In the raunchy movie You're Cordially Invited, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon face a mortifying conundrum: Their families' destination weddings have been double-booked for the same weekend. They reluctantly agree to share the venue, but, unsurprisingly, nothing goes smoothly as planned. Directed by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors), the movie feels like a familiar throwback to the 2000s.

Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Copyright 2025 NPR

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Candice Lim
Candice Lim is a production assistant at Pop Culture Happy Hour. Prior to joining NPR in 2019, she interned at several publications, including The Hollywood Reporter, WBUR and the Orange County Register. She graduated from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and is proudly from Fullerton, California.
Hafsa Fathima
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
