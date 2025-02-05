'You're Cordially Invited' to an old-fashioned wedding comedy

In the raunchy movie You're Cordially Invited, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon face a mortifying conundrum: Their families' destination weddings have been double-booked for the same weekend. They reluctantly agree to share the venue, but, unsurprisingly, nothing goes smoothly as planned. Directed by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors), the movie feels like a familiar throwback to the 2000s.

Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Copyright 2025 NPR