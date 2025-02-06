Rep. Claudia Tenney temporary closes district offices due to threats

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Cleveland) is condemning what she said were violent threats against some of her staffers.

On Wednesday night, Tenney said that her local district offices were temporarily closed because of the threats. Those offices are located in Oswego, Canandaigua, Lockport and Watertown.

The district offices are expected to reopen Friday or Monday.

Tenney wrote in a press release that her staff had to contact law enforcement on three separate occasions due to threats of violence and intimidation against staff members.

Tenney said she was “appalled“ by the threats, and said in her statement that she is “calling on everyone to express their First Amendment rights in a peaceful and compassionate way.”

Tenney also thanked U.S. Capitol Police and local law enforcement for their swift response.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or other details released in connection with the threats.

The 24th Congressional District spans parts of 14 counties from the North Country, through Central New York, the Finger Lakes region and Western New York.

