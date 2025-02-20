© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What happens when billions of dollars in research funding goes away

By Stephan Bisaha,
Darian WoodsCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published February 20, 2025 at 8:46 AM EST
The NIH has helped transform American cities like Birmingham, Alabama.
The NIH has helped transform American cities like Birmingham, Alabama.

Federal funding from the National Institutes of Health has driven the biomedical research industry in cities across America including Birmingham, Alabama. It's helped support research into life-saving treatments for cancers, strokes and Parkinson's. But, the Trump Administration says the NIH is getting ripped off in how those grants are calculated. We take a look.

Stephan Bisaha
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Cooper Katz McKim
Kate Concannon
