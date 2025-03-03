© 2025 WRVO Public Media
WRVO.org will be undergoing scheduled maintenance starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, 3/3. The site may be temporarily unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

How tourist destinations recover after terrorism

By Stephan Bisaha,
Darian WoodsCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
Mardi Gras is in full swing as The Knights of Babylon parade made its way through New Orleans.
Erika Goldring
/
Getty Images
Mardi Gras is in full swing as The Knights of Babylon parade made its way through New Orleans.

Mardi Gras is in full swing. It's a crucial time for the New Orleans' economy, but the celebrations are cast behind the shadow of the recent terrorist attack. Today on the show, we talk about how terrorism impacts tourism and why some places recover faster than others.

Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Cooper Katz McKim is an Assistant Producer for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money.