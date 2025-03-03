© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRVO.org will be undergoing scheduled maintenance starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, 3/3. The site may be temporarily unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

Want to be less lonely? Here are five tips.

By Brittany Luse,
Marielle SegarraAllison AubreySylvie DouglisLiam McBain
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
Feeling lonely? Here's how to get out of it.
Getty Image/fedrelena
Feeling lonely? Here's how to get out of it.

We're back with a bonus episode of "All the Lonely People," a series diving deep into how loneliness shows up in our lives.

This week: how do we get out of loneliness? Brittany hears from listeners about what worked for them. Then, we head over to our friends at NPR's Life Kit to get even more practical steps for connection: NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey speaks with Dr. Jeremy Nobel about his book, Project UnLonely: Healing Our Crisis Of Disconnection, and they came up with concrete tips for how to be less lonely.

Support public media and receive ad-free listening & bonus content. Join NPR+ today.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey
Sylvie Douglis
See stories by Sylvie Douglis
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.